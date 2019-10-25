If reports are to be believed a Nigerian citizen Olamilekan M Akanbi Ojora was arrested by the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) at the Delhi airport. Apparently the accused is an actor in Bollywood who has worked in a few films.

The actor was arrested for overstaying in the country. Olamilekan M Akanbi Ojara was busted at around 4 am on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was suspected when he was roaming around suspiciously in the terminal area on the airport according to the report.

Ojara had a ticket to Goa of Vistara. When interrogated he said that his visa had expired. When the CISF contacted immigration and central intelligence agencies they confirmed that Ojara’s visa expired back in 2011.

“The man enjoys a celebrity status in his country and has also acted in some Hindi movies. He was living in India illegally,” a senior CISF officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Olamilekan M Akanbi Ojara is in interrogation right now and is handed over to the intelligence bureau for further probe.

