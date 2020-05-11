Actress Neha Dhupia celebrated her second marriage anniversary with husband Angad Bedi on Sunday, 10th May. The couple, who tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi two years ago, shared a beautiful series of pictures on social media.

While the pictures are really beautiful, what caught people’s attention was the caption alongside the photos. Neha Dhupia, who recently landed herself in a soup with her controversial statements on Roadies, cheekily wrote a ‘Roadies’ reference in the caption. The actress wrote: ‘Happy anniversary my love … to two years of togetherness … “Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a suport system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one…it’s my choice. #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi.” (sic)

Take a look:

Happy anniversary my love … to two years of togetherness 💕… "Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a suport system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It's like I have 5 bfs in one…it's my choice." #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/dmlZFW0IZ0 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2020

For the uninitiated, the controversy started after an episode of MTV Roadies Revolution, wherein Neha Dhupia, who is one of the gang leaders, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys. She also defended the girl, saying as far as cheating goes, “it’s her choice.” The actresses’ comments did not go down well with netizens, with many labelling her as a fake feminist.

Neha also wrote an open letter justifying her statement and saying that the comments that she is getting are disturbing to her and her family. However, the actress is still being bombarded by such comments.

Meanwhile, to celebrate their anniversary, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi went live on their social media channels. Neha said in a recent interview that the two will raise the toast to two years of their marriage with their fans by going live on social media. The actress also said that she will be interviewing Angad on marriage and the questions will leave him surprised. Angad will be on the hot seat facing all the questions which will also include fan queries.

