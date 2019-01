Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Film Photograph Heads To Berlin International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Photograph will be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival next month.

Director Ritesh Batra took to Twitter to share the news.

“Hello all, ‘Photograph’ will be screened at the #Berlinale2019,” Batra posted on Thursday.

According to the official site of the festival, Photograph will be part of the Berlinale Special Gala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast where it will have its European premiere. It also features in Berlinale Special films category. The fest will start from February 7 and will run till February 17.

Photograph revolves around a struggling street photographer (Nawazuddin), who is pressured to marry by his grandmother. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee.

It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Photograph will also premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019, which will be held from January 24 to February 3, 2019.

