Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday denied that he was campaigning for a political party or contesting himself in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“Contrary to the rumours, I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party…”, Salman tweeted after his previous tweet led to speculation that he is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier in the day, the Sultan actor retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, urging people “to exercise your right (to vote) and participate in making the Government”.

On March 13, Modi, on Twitter, requested several actors including Salman and Aamir Khan to “inspire and motivate youth in your own andaz (style) to vote so that we can strengthen democracy and our country”.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with his upcoming film Bharat. The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

