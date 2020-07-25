Upen Patel opens up on how he felt left out in Bollywood
Namastey London Actor Upen Patel On #NepotismInBollywood: “I Was Not Star Enough To Feature…”(Photo Credit – Upen Patel/ Instagram)

Actor Upen Patel on Friday took to Twitter and shared how he felt left out in the film industry, and also had some strong words to say about the media.

“Strange how so many media outlets are contacting me today for an interview in papers and to appear on TV about #nepotisminbollywood but when I needed the support to cover or promote my films most never had time or I was not star enough to feature. Oh what now you remember me,” Upen Tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, one of the social media users even pointed to his sudden disappearance from Bollywood despite his good performances.

Responding to the user, Upen Patel opened up on how his mental health started affected.

“Suddenly they decided to cut me out and I was left in a corner. I was lost. Confused. Hurt. It was very toxic for my mental health.. suddenly I was not needed in the industry,” he added.

Upen Patel made his Bollywood debut with the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer “36 China Town” in 2006. He later worked in films such as “Namastey London” and “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani“, and also appeared in “Bigg Boss”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out