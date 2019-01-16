Music maestro A.R. Rahman says music is his motivation and pushes him to give his best.

Rahman will soon be seen as a super guru on “The Voice”. While shooting for the promotional video for the show, he spoke about his love for music, read a statement.

“Music Is Not Just A Profession For Me”: A.R. Rahman

“Music is my motivation and always pushes me to give my best. For me, music is not just a profession because when things work out and people like the song, then it changes the life of a musician in unimaginable ways for the better,” Rahman said.

Singers Kanika Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and Harshdeep Kaur will be seen as coaches on the show.

