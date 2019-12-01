Miss Universe 2019 Contestant Vartika Singh Says Bollywood Is Not Her Career Goal

Vartika Singh, who will represent India at the prestigious Miss Universe 2019, says entering Bollywood is not the goal of her life.

“I don’t mind grabbing an opportunity from Bollywood that comes my way but Bollywood is not the goal for me in life,” Vartika said.

Vartika was recently crowned Miss Diva Universe 2019, and will represent India at 68th edition of the Miss Universe competition, slated to be held on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Winning is not the ultimate thing for me but India hasn’t won Miss Universe in 19 years and I want to end this prolonged gap. My dad told me that there are multiple opportunities for people to serve their nation and this is my opportunity to serve my nation with my hard work and talent. He told me to do this not just for me but for India,” she said.

Opening up about her decision to opt for modelling as her career, she said: “It was a cultural shock for my parents when I told them that the world of beauty is my career choice. My parents didn’t know at first. They got to know from a newspaper and they didn’t know how to react.”

She expressed her views on chat show “By Invite Only”, which airs on Zoom.

