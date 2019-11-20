Mimi Chakraborty’s Picture With Mother Outside Parliament Is Breaking The Internet

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has left Twitterati impressed by bringing her mother along on the opening day of Parliament’s winter session and posting a photograph of it on social media.

The Trinamool MP from Jadavpur tweeted: “1st day of parliament session with mommy.”

In May, just after the new Lok Sabha was formed, Chakraborty, along with fellow West Bengal MP and actor Nusrat Jahan, posed in tight jeans and tops, raising a storm on social media. While most praised the fresh look that the two young and attractive MPs brought to the dowdy Parliament House, some of the old-timers were not too happy.

On Tuesday, Chakraborty spoke in the Lok Sabha on the need for strict laws against animal cruelty.

She spoke on the need for enactment of an appropriate law for street dogs.

“There is no proper law or an Act for street dogs except for a few sections in the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act of 1960 which has not fully covered them from getting regular treatment, immunisation, medicines, hospitalisation and other support.

“Apart from all of this, another major issue which pains my heart is against the private handlers of security hotels’ dog squads who are using the canines 24×7 but are not taking any proper care of the dogs.

“Even, those dogs are not getting enough food and water regularly and are mistreated in the rain, sun and extreme weather conditions,” she daid.

