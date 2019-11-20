The controversial episode where Taapsee Pannu and Rangoli Chandel indulged in verbal battle over the internet had all the eyes on it. Recently Taapsee was present on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha where she was asked about the Rangoli and Kangana Ranaut targeting her and she had a rather sarcastic answer for the same.

Amongst all the other numerous targets that Kangana and Rangoli often aim at, Taapsee is in the priority list. For a long time, Rangoli has been calling Taapsee a cheap copy of her sister Kangana. Taapsee on the other hand without taking the comments seriously has replied to them on several occasions.

Now at Neha Dhupia’s chat podcast, No Filter Neha, She was asked about the constant criticism. The actress answered, “Both of them really love me and that’s because they give me so much time and attention from their lives. I, honestly and unfortunately, I don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me.”

“Apparently, I do matter and this is why I get so much love and attention all the time. It is so futile because you cannot instigate me just like that. If you really want to instigate me and say things, this is not the way,” she added.

Looking at the controversy not affecting Taapsee at all, Neha asked her what instigates her, to which she said, “Either first become someone really close to me to affect me in that way and then expect an answer of that sort. Otherwise, I will not really bother because you don’t really matter to me, you can keep saying whatever you want, it won’t affect me.”

We wonder what Rangoli has to say about this.

