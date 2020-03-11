Milind Soman REACTS To Backlash For His Pro RSS Remarks: “Trending At 54 For An Experience I Had At 10”

Actor-Model Milind Soman is back in the headlines and this time the reason is his recent memoir. In the book titled Made In India, Milind spoke about his childhood experience at the RSS Shakha and seems like it did not go well with many. Soman has now opened up about the twitter reaction and here is what he said.

On Tuesday an excerpt from Milind’s book where he spoke about his experience in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang Shakas was published by The Print. He said, “was a great believer in the benefits that would accrue to a young boy, in terms of disciplined living, physical fitness and right thinking, from being part of the junior cadres of the RSS.”

He further went on the write that he was upset for being pushed in there initially but was fortunate enough to make three good friends.

Milind Soman in his memoir all expressed that he feels bad that media refers RSS to things they are not. According to him, RSS is attributed as subversive, communal propaganda, which isn’t true.

“My memories of what happened at our shakha between 6 and 7 p.m. each weekday evening are completely different—we marched about in our khaki shorts, did some yoga, worked out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium with no fancy equipment, sang songs and chanted Sanskrit verses that we did not understand the meanings of, played games and had a bunch of fun with our fellows,” He wrote.

The remarks did not go well with the netizens who backlashed at Milind and he was trending in no time.

Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. 🤪🤪🤪🤪 wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 10, 2020

Wow a childhood experience can really stir up some conversations 😆

I think I was chasing butterflies when I was 10. Anyone else? https://t.co/XgRdtAqug3 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) March 10, 2020

On the other hand his wife Ankita Konwar wrote, “Wow a childhood experience can really stir up some conversations I think I was chasing butterflies when I was 10. Anyone else?”

