Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere Bin Zindagi on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The singer calls the song a romantic track that aims at celebrating love. Scroll down to know all he had to say about the track.

Tere Bin Zindagi features Simrat Kaur and is directed by Vishal Desai. Bhargav Ojapali serves as the music director while Kartik Dev and Gaurav Dev produced the music.

Talking about the track, Mika Singh said, “It’s a romantic track to celebrate love. The younger generation needs a new love anthem and I think this is it. It’s extremely melodious and it has a tune which would stick by. We have shot it beautifully and the story is worth watching out.”

Last month, Mika Singh unveiled his water brand and sent thousands of water bottles to the farmers who were currently protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. He even urged his fans to help the farmers by saying, “The farmers are not just protesting for their rights. It’s for the country. If the farmers are not looked after, the whole food chain gets disturbed. The farmers, especially the ones from Punjab, have really put up a brave face.”

