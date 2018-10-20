MeToo: Here’s Why The Survivor Won’t File Any Case Against Accused Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Recently filmmaker and partner of now dissolved, Phantom Films, Vikas Bahl was accused for sexual assault by an ex-employee of Phantom Films. As a report in a Huffington Post, the ex-employee alleged Vikas for sexually assaulting and harassing her.

As per the survivor, she complained about it to one of the partners of production house, Anurag Kashyap, at the time ordeal but no action was taken. After the victim’s post went viral, Vikas’s partners, Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane offered apology to victim and lashed out at Bahl’s indecency.

Apparently, Vikas Bahl has filed a defamation case of 10 Crores against Anurag and Vikramaditya, for defaming his reputation. As reported by PinkVilla, the matter was heard on Friday in presence of Justice SJ Kathawalla. The court directed all the parties including Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and the survivor, to be present for hearing. The victim did not attend the hearing but her lawyer submitted that her client did not want to take any legal action against Vikas Bahl. Her lawyer further assured that her client stands by her statements reported by Huffington Post. The statement submitted by lawyer further reads, “I have had enough and I am still suffering at the hands of this man even after three years. I do not want to be involved in litigation so will not file an affidavit. Will only put out a statement.”

After hearing the matter, Justice SJ Kathawalla passed no interim orders and posted it further hearing on Friday.

The controversy sparked when Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harrassment by a former employee of the Phantom Films, for an incident happened during 2015 in Goa. Bahl’s partners Anurag and Motwane came out in support of allegations and dissolved the production house. Post this, actress Kangana Ranaut also alleged that Bahl used to bury his face in her neck and hold her really tight.