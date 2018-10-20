MeToo: Atul Kasbekar & Director Soumik Sen Accused Of Sexual Misconduct On The Sets Of Cheat India; Releases A Statement

Tanushree Dutta opened a can of worms by starting a profound #MeToo movement. Unexpectedly, many renowned celebrities were exposed amidst campaign. B-Town celebs like Nana patekar, Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl suffered a heavy toll on a professional front. Recently, Neerja producer Atul Kasbekar got accused for misconduct by an anonymous Twitter user.

In a post shared on Twitter, an anonymous user accused photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar and screenwriter-director Soumik Sen. The ordeal she narrated took place while shooting for movie, Cheat India. She stated that on the sets and even in the vanity vans, Soumik would often talk about enacting scenes for lesbian web series for Netflix, with her and female colleagues of hers. He also used to narrate unnatural sex scenes and read out erotic poems.

When she dictated her discomfort to producer Atul Kasbekar, he chose to remain silent on the issue. On speaking against the Soumik’s indecent behaviour, she was sternly warned of losing the project of Cheat India. Apparently, the shoot of the film wrapped up and the survivor sworn of never working with Atul and Soumik, as they were the sleaze who harass women by misusing their power. The survivor further revealed of interacting with women who had worst experiences working with Atul Kasbekar.

After gathering a lot of courage, against the advice of my well wishers, I’ve finally mustered the courage of anonymously share my encounter with Shoumik Sen and Atul Kasbekar from the set of #CheatIndia. #MeToo @IndiaMeToo pic.twitter.com/iZkXBHSejq — anonymouslyy2018 (@anonymouslyy201) October 18, 2018

Ellipsis Entertainment, co-founded by Atul Kasbekar has now released a statement against the accusations against the producer. As per statement, it is stated of not receiving any complaint against Soumik Sen and mentioned that their production house supports #MeToo movement and women empowerment and also being associated with Neerja and Tumhari Sulu, which showcases strong female characters. The statement further reads that the allegations are made with ulterior motives with anonymous accounts, whose credibility is doubtful and stated of lodging a complaint with Cyber Crime Cell.