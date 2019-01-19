Mark Ruffalo & Keira Knightley’s Musical Begin Again To Get A Remake In Bollywood!

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment have come together to adapt the 2014 American musical comedy-drama, Begin Again. The film directed by John Carney stars Oscar-nominated actor, Mark Ruffalo, Keira Knightley and popular musician, Adam Levine. The original film that received appreciation from the critics as well as the audience worldwide, revolved around a chance encounter between a struggling record-label executive (Ruffalo) and a young singer-songwriter (Knightley), new to Manhattan, which turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents.

The producers have signed the Khoobsurat & Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh to direct the adapted Hindi version of the film.

The scripting for the Hindi adaptation is presently underway with Arshad Syed as the writer. Shashanka and Arshad are working on an interesting premise that would suitably adapt the story for the Indian audience, while retaining the essence of the original.

Speaking about his new directorial venture, Shashanka says, “We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in sound on the Indian scene. And through that, a take on urban relationships that don’t necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after.” He adds, “The worlds explored here are deeper than surface level – heart, hurt, passion, and above all – music.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “Begin Again will give us an opportunity to create music that is the most important element of the film. The original film is a masterpiece that is appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. The film is still in the writing process but I hope to get together the best of the soundtracks from our musicians to make a unique music album.”

Producer Vikram Malhotra adds, “We are thrilled to adapt Begin Again for the Indian audience. It’s a soul-stirring film with disarming emotional candour and intimacy. The film’s music is brilliantly woven into the story. Aside from being a largely successful film when it released and receiving rave reviews from all quarters, it’s the film’s magical take on relationships that works best, and we plan to retain that in our Hindi adaptation.”

Since the film is still in its scripting stage, the director adds, “We would like to finish the script, and ideally the music, before we cast.”

The Hindi adaptation is based upon the film Begin Again and is in association with AMBI Group with Andrea Lervolino and Monika Bacardi as the Executive Producers.

