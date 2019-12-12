Mardaani 2: How Relevant Is Rani Mukerji’s Film In Account Of Recent Rape Cases? The Actress Answers

In 2014, Rani Mukerji thrilled us all with her film Mardaani in which she played the fierce cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film covered the crucial topic of human trafficking of minor girls that happens in different parts of the country.

This year, the actress is all set to bring back her powerful cop character with Mardaani 2. The sequel is based on the collective stories of rape incidents. The trailer is quite hard-hitting and relevant in today’s scenario when there are so many rape cases happening which have shook the nation to its core.

In an interview with Indian Express, Rani Mukerji was asked if the recent rape cases have made Mardaani 2 even more relevant or not. The actress answered, “I think when we started making this film, we already knew that the topic is relevant because in the past after the Nirbhaya case, there have been many instances where these things have happened from where we actually took inspiration and made this film. The movie is inspired by true events. And unfortunately, in this month, there have been really horrific things that have (happened).”

She added, ” It makes me speechless to actually think that something like that is actually happening around us while we talk about the film. It’s really, really sad. I can’t even begin to think what their families must be going through at this point. It’s just beyond me to even comprehend what they must be going through.”

Mardaani 2 is helmed by Gopi Puthran and it will hit the theatre screens tomorrow.

