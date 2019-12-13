Mardaani 2 First Reactions OUT! Rani Mukerji-Vishal Jethwa Starrer Is Being Hailed As Shandaar, Zabardast, Zindabad

Rani Mukerji is back and how! She was last seen in Hichki in 2018 and is coming back with Mardaani 2 with a bang. Rani Mukerji has touched all the right chords with her movie, Mardaani 2. The latest reactions from the audience suggests that the villain, Vishal Jethwa has done an incredible job and everyone is hailing the team for making a brilliant masterpiece!

The first reactions of Mardaani 2 are out and fans can’t keep praising Rani’s performance as a cop. A Twitter user wrote, “#Mardaani2 is just brilliant. More than the message, The movie is a SOLID thriller. Gripping and completely engaging. Any thriller will be dull without having a strong antagonist. #VishalJethwa was terrific. He is here to rule the Bollywood. Amazing talent” MUST WATCH.”

Another twitter user wrote, “for all independent ladies, who always get mistreated for equality for all who think there must be rapist free world, here is a must watch movie. I was screaming, swearing inside. I cried too. #Mardaani2”.

Here are the reactions, take a look at it:

#Mardaani2 is just brilliant. ❤️ “More than the message, The movie is a SOLID thriller. Gripping and completely engaging. “Any thriller will be dull without having a strong antagonist. #VishalJethwa was terrific🔥He is here to rule the Bollywood. Amazing talent” MUST WATCH. pic.twitter.com/cJTxqOuiOn — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) December 13, 2019

Just Go and Watch #Mardaani2 🙏 Rani Mukerji is terrific 🔥

Awestruck performance 🙌@vishaljethwa06 as antagonist did an amazing job. You'll hate him to the core & that's where he succeeded in doing his job 👍

Screenplay is gripping & edge of seat experience 💥@yrf — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2 , one of the best movies till date by #RaniMukerji ….

Well written by #GopiPuthran … must watch — Priyanka Trilok Raina (@PriyankaRaina_) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2 good cop villain movie gripping engaging and thrilling intelligent villain is chased by intelligent cop go for it — riazahamed (@riazahamedmm) December 13, 2019

for all independent ladies, who always get mistreated for equality for all who think there must be rapist free world, here is a must watch movie. I was screaming, swearing inside. I cried too. #Mardaani2 pic.twitter.com/8LiU5hYl8S — lemoncake🍭movie🍋🍰🎬☕ (@pastelcake2) December 13, 2019

Simple and strong message to society and for those specifically who have daughter or sister. 3*** #Mardaani2 MustSee @yrf pic.twitter.com/lXsvUAxSet — P. Khatri (@PKhatri6) December 12, 2019

I don't know much Crores #Mardaani2 will earn but it will earn certainly a lot of respect for sure pic.twitter.com/uONDcO9KEo — Sudeep Tawde (@STawdee) December 12, 2019

Well, we hope you go and watch it right away with your family. The messaging through the film is loud and clear that justice will prevail!

On the work front, Rani will supposedly start working on Bunty Aur Babli sequel but no official confirmation has been made by her. We are all waiting for her to announce her next!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!