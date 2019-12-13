Rani Mukerji is back and how! She was last seen in Hichki in 2018 and is coming back with Mardaani 2 with a bang. Rani Mukerji has touched all the right chords with her movie, Mardaani 2. The latest reactions from the audience suggests that the villain, Vishal Jethwa has done an incredible job and everyone is hailing the team for making a brilliant masterpiece!

The first reactions of Mardaani 2 are out and fans can’t keep praising Rani’s performance as a cop. A Twitter user wrote, “#Mardaani2 is just brilliant. More than the message, The movie is a SOLID thriller. Gripping and completely engaging. Any thriller will be dull without having a strong antagonist. #VishalJethwa was terrific. He is here to rule the Bollywood. Amazing talent” MUST WATCH.”

Mardaani 2: First Reaction Out! Shandaar, Zabardast, Zindabad Rani Mukerji & Vishal Jethwa!
Mardaani 2 First Reactions OUT! Rani Mukerji-Vishal Jethwa Starrer Is Being Hailed As Shandaar, Zabardast, Zindabad

Another twitter user wrote, “for all independent ladies, who always get mistreated for equality for all who think there must be rapist free world, here is a must watch movie. I was screaming, swearing inside. I cried too. #Mardaani2”.

Here are the reactions, take a look at it:

Well, we hope you go and watch it right away with your family. The messaging through the film is loud and clear that justice will prevail!

On the work front, Rani will supposedly start working on Bunty Aur Babli sequel but no official confirmation has been made by her. We are all waiting for her to announce her next!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here