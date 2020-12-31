It’s that time of the year when we want to leave our stresses and tensions behind as we welcome in the new year. And our Bollywood stars are no expectation! While quite a few are enjoying the ocean in Maldives, a couple others are de-stressing in Rajasthan. But actor Manoj Bajpayee has another destination in mind.

Advertisement

The Family Man actor, who we are eager to see on our screens once again, has entertained us a lot during the lockdown with some of his movies and shows. The actor has headed off to Goa to ring in 2021.

Advertisement

Two times national awards and Padma Shri winner, Manoj Bajpayee has headed out of Mumbai to blow off some steam after a busy working scheduling. The actor took a vacay in Goa with wife Shabana and daughter Ava. The actor is doing exactly what he loves doing at the end of the year – spending some quality time with his family.

Manoj Bajpayee has decided to enjoy the last day of the year to the fullest and bring in the New Year with his family. Sharing a wish for 2021, Manoj said, “Hoping for better future with new year”

The actor also added, “Have been working from 7 am till late in the evening for 3 months needed that small break. Will be back to work again in a day. My family loves being in Goa so it was an obvious choice.”

Happy New Year!

Must Read: Bollywood In 2021: From 83, RRR To Sooryavanshi – 10 Films Which Will Surely Hit The Six & 10 Movies Which Could Surprise From Nowhere!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube