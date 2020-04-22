Manoj Bajpayee & His Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Co-Star Fatima Sana Shaikh Are Staying In Touch Through Video Chats, Deets Inside

Fatima Sana Shaikh has created an impact in the industry with her performance in films like Dangal & Thugs Of Hindostan. The actress now has two major films Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari & Ludo lined up for release and her fans are waiting for lockdown to end and the films to release soon.

Suraj pe Mangal Bhari will see Fatima in the avatar of a Marathi girl for which she has learnt how to deliver dialogues in the local language fluently.

Recently, in an interview with a daily, Fatima’s Suraj pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee was all praises for the actress. He said, “Fatima comes from a middle class family and despite her recent successes has held on to the values she grew up with, and that’s what makes her special. We stay in touch through video chat these days.”

No matter how far you go and how much success you achieve it is important to remember your roots and your core values and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh does just that.

The actress grasps and absorbs skills working alongside remarkable actors while also holding on to her values and adding color of her own authenticity which is what makes for Fatima’s good acting skills. Hang on tight for her next release!

