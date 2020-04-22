Are Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Are Indeed Spending The Quarantine Together? This Photo Might Be The Proof

While Bollywood is actively practising social distancing and are spending their time indoors, a few couples are making headlines for their PDA amid quarantine. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the news for spending the lockdown together and the new pictures of them posing with Alia’s house help staff, are an add-on to the proofs of them being together. Also this has to be one of the cutest content on the internet today.

The speculations that Ranbir and Alia have moved in together amid the lockdown got stronger when the pictures of them taking their dog for a walk went viral. It further fuelled when the actress shared the candle picture on the day India did the #9Baje9Minute initiative. Now the latest pictures seem to be the confirmation and you cannot miss them.

In a few new pictures that have gone viral on Instagram, Ranbir and Alia can be seen candidly posing with her house help staff members. The pictures have Ranbir wearing a long sleeve grey t-shirt with black pants and Alia looking beautiful in her simple white kurta and plazzo. Catch the picture right below:

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film that has been postponed for over 2 years now was finally set for a December 4, 2020. But with the pandemic the shoots have been called off and we doubt if the film will make it to its deadline.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Gangubai: Kathiawadi, Sadak 2 and Takht. On the otehr hand, Ranbir will be seen in YRF’s Shamshera.

