Maniesh Paul Is Literally Pumping Up For This Reason – It Has A Salman Khan Connection!

The actor host prepares hard for DaBangg – The Tour Reloaded. Giving the audience a pinch of his humble humour in Indian Idol and wise wisdom in Science Of Stupid, Maniesh Paul is all set to entertain his fans yet again in Da-Bangg tour 2019.

Last year, the handsome hunk had commenced the tour with Da Bangg Anthem. While there were some crazy videos of how his fans went gaga over Maniesh performing, our best remains when he surprised Katrina Kaif on the stage and joined her in her dance sequel, giving all their fans a pleasant surprise.

Well, with the announcement of Da Bangg tour 2019, fans have been eagerly waiting for what’s in store this time with the reloaded tour. Gearing up for the same, our handsome hunk has been pumping it up and preparing hard for the tour. Maniesh has even shared a few glimpse of him working out hard at the gym. With the toned and pumped body, fans are even more thrilled to witness him entertain during the tour.

After a successful tour last year, Salman Khan is all set with his next Da-Bangg tour of 2019, this time in Dubai. The actor has announced the same on Instagram and we can’t wait to see all the fun.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!