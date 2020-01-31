Man Vs Wild: After Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone & Virat Kohli To Be A Part Of Bear Grylls’ Adventure?

Into The Wild hosted by Bear Grylls is one of the oldest adventure shows that people love to watch. Seeing Bear Grylls go on crazy adventures was always thrilling but what added more fun to his show was seeing Narendra Modi on the show. But the trail did not end there as Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth also joined the bandwagon.

But looks like you are in for a bigger surprise. Not just Akshay and Rajinikanth but Bollywood’s diva Deepika Padukone and Indian Cricket Team’s captain Virat Kohli are also said to become a part if the show soon. Yes, you read that right. According to reports in The New Indian Express, the 14-part series of Into The Wild will soon be shot with the Chhapaak actress and Virat Kohli among others.

Apart from this, reports suggest that Akshay will be shooting for his episode in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the same place where Rajinikanth shot for his episode. Akshay landed in Mysore yesterday to begin shooting the episode with Grylls. While this episode is something everyone is looking forward to, seeing Deepika and Virat Kohli on a wild adventure will definitely be a treat as well.

Meanwhile, Bear Grylls is also back with his National Geographic Show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum, Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Rob Riggle, and Dave Bautista channelling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in the remote wilderness.

