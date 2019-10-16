MAMI Film Festival 2019 that begun last Sunday is already dominating the headlines. While the festival will see many films screened and premiered, the curiosity to know the closing film was high. Turns out that The 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star will come to a close with the screening of the upcoming Diwali film “Saand Ki Aankh” starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, essayed in the film by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

The MAMI screening will take place on October 24 here, ahead of the film’s commercial release on October 25. “Saand Ki Aankh” is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Excited about the screening, Tushar said: “It’s a matter of great pride for me and my entire team that my first directorial film will be screened at MAMI’s closing ceremony. I’m positively hopeful that it will be loved by the audiences at the prestigious festival.”

According to Anurag Kashyap the film ‘has the capability to change mindsets’.”I am glad that it got a platform like MAMI and I am excited to see people’s reaction,” he added.

The opening event for the festival saw many people from the film fraternity walk in and talk about films and their art giving insights into the world of cinema.

