Mallika Sherawat On Having Kids: “It’s Too Much Of A Responsibility Which I Don’t Want”

Mallika Sherawat may have not been seen in any Bollywood film recently but her fans have certainly not forgotten her sizzling chemistry with Emraan Hashmi in the Anurag Basu’s thriller Murder. While the actress who is a globe trotter loves children and certainly showers all her attention on her nephew Ransher Lamba, her brother Vikram Lamba’s son.

Let’s not forget that Mallika even took him to the Cannes Film Festival this year! But when the actress was quizzed about having babies of her own, the was quick to laugh it off saying that she is not ready for that kind of responsibility yet.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, 42-year-old Mallika said, “I am having a ball with him. I don’t have a child of my own, so Ransher is like my baby. I have the best time with him. I play with him, cuddle him, travel with him and enjoy the best moments with him and then give him back to his parents. No nappy changing duties for me. It is too much of a responsibility which I don’t want. I am petrified of the responsibility of a kid. Abhi toh jaha mann kiya suitcase utha ke chal padi. If I have a child, I would have to think of the child all the time. I will go crazy thinking about which school and all of that. I am happy the way I am.”

Mallika, who dated French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans for quite some time, is ready for love, again. When asked if she has faced any bias back in India for her single status the actress wisely choose her words saying, “I am single but I would absolutely want to be in love. Romance is great and it is inspiring. Par kaam se fursat mile kaam se toh na romance karu. I think for actresses, the rules are a bit different. There are lots of single actresses not only now but Asha Parekh ke time se. Also Rekhaji. Single actresses are exempted from all the judgments which regular girls face in Indian society. But of course, there are still people who look at actresses in a derogatory manner and say inse kaun shaadi karega. But I don’t really care about all that. I am living my life my own way and I am having a ball.”

