Malang Trailer Continues To Trend #1 On YouTube; Fans Gives A Thumbs Up

The trailer of the Luv Ranjan’s next ‘Malang’ recently released and has garnered immense appreciation from all across. The new ‘hot’ Jodi on the bloc, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are the best thing to look out for in the sizzling trailer which exudes mystery and chemistry like never seen before. Looking at that, the fans have totally gone gaga over it!

Ever since the trailer of the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer has been released, fans have been trending #MalangTrailer on twitter and the trailer is also tending on number 1 on youtube.

While the heart emojis went jumping and pumping on the social media posts of Disha, Aditya and Luv Films, the comments section soon was swarmed with fire emoticons all over. Comments like “hot pair, can’t wait” became a common sight on all posts and the social media went abuzz with appreciation.

To give us the right headstart for a scintillating trailer, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur looked absolutely stunning at the trailer launch event. While Disha wore a hot green shimmer bodycon, the latter rocked in his casual best. Earlier also, the character posters of ‘Malang’ that were released by the makers piqued the excitement amongst the audience.

The film which is all set to release on 7th February 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the ‘most awaited trailer of the season’, proven right!

The lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur looks mysterious as ever and his pairing with Disha Patani could easily be touted as the hottest couple in B’-Town right now. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, both have unique characters with little detail revealed about them but at the same time, enchanting with the layered characterisations.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to release on 7th February 2020.

