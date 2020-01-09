Malang: Post A Massive Trailer Buzz, Now Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer Has Its GIFs Trending All Over!

The Mohit Suri directorial Malang has been getting positive reactions ever since the trailer has been released.

Soon after the trailer launched, the makers released gifs that immediately went viral.

Lead actress Disha Patani who’s raking some great compliments regarding her look in the trailer took to her social media and shared the link for all the exciting Malang GIFs.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the ‘most awaited trailer of the season’.

