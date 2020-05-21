Malang 2: Shraddha Kapoor To Join Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani’s Thriller? Read DEETS

Earlier this year, fans were blown away with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani’s sizzling chemistry in Malang. Along with some youthful romance and fun, the film also had riveting suspense. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal roles in this Mohit Suri directorial. Now, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to join the sequel of this thriller.

People who have watched the Malang know the film had an open ending. Anil Kapoor’s character receives a call from a woman who says she has to report a murder. The voice is of none other than Shraddha Kapoor. Now, the story of Malang 2 will also involve Kapoor’s character.

As reported by Pinkvilla, source revealed, “Mohit had also spoken to Shraddha for Malang but her dates back then couldn’t be managed. Then, he went on for a completely fresh pairing with Disha and Aditya. Given their equation, when Mohit asked her to just step in for the little voiceover in the end, she immediately agreed. Of course, she was aware that this could spiral into a part two, which she would be leading. That discussion has already happened between Shraddha and Mohit. They will be reuniting once again after Half Girlfriend.”

This would be a reunion not only for Shraddha Kapoor and Mohit Suri, but also Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Fans loved them together in films like Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu. So it would be interesting to see what madness will her character bring to the story of Malang 2.

Are you excited to see Shraddha Kapoor in Malang's sequel?

