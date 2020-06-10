Malaika Arora’s Building Sealed By BMC After A Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ever since the induced lockdown was announced, fitness diva Malaika Arora has been safely quarantined at her Bandra residence. But if the latest reports are to be believed, it is being stated that Malaika’s building has been sealed by the BMC officials.

The reports stated that this move comes in after a certain resident from Malaika Arora’s building has tested positive for the pandemic Coronavirus. A certain Instagram handle had broken the news and has also shared a picture of what looks like a BMC notice on the main entrance of the building Tuscany, Malaika’s residence.

The Instagram handle, bollywood.scuttlebutt has shared a post stating, “the coronavirus chaos is sparing no one. Even politicians to Hollywood and Bollywood fraternity are at equal risk. According to the latest update, actress Malaika Arora’s building “Tuscany” has been sealed by BMC as a resident of the building is tested positive of Covid-19. We tried contacting Malaika’s team, but they seem unavailable. Hope the things to be safe and sound soon.”

Well, Malaika Arora isn’t the first one, in the past couple of months, several actors and industry folks have confirmed to their buildings being sealed after residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, one of the hottest actors, Malaika has often been doling out fitness goals to her fans.

As International Yoga Day approaches, Malaika Arora has taken to her social media handle to show off some jaw-dropping yoga asanas. Check out some of her latest posts here:





Well, we hope Malaika is safe and healthy.

