Malaika Arora has taken the first jab of the Covid vaccine and shared that she is eligible for it.

Advertisement

Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, that shows her being administered the shot by a healthcare worker.

“I took the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus,” Malaika wrote.

She urged everyone to take their shots on time.

“Don’t forget to take yours soon ! (n a special mention to our amazing frontline worker, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) Thank you (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine),” she wrote.

Malaika Arora recently showcased the art of balancing in her latest post on social media.

The 47-year-old posted three pictures on Instagram on Thursday, where she could be seen standing on a basketball at ease, dressed in a grey sports bra paired with shorts.

“There’s a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today! Keep hustling!” Malaika captioned the image.

Malaika Arora had recently given lessons on how to twerk on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, Malaika twerks to American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s song “Wiggle”, dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra. Stick to this space for anything and everything entertainment!

Must Read: From Disha Patani, Ananya Panday To Katrina Kaif – Set The Mood Right For Your Big Date Night With Satin Dresses Inspired From These B’wood Beauties

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube