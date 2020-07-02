Malaika Arora & Kareena Kapoor's Latest Selfie With Their Girl Gang Is Making Us Miss Our BFFs!
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been best friends since forever now!

Actress Malaika Arora is missing spending time with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and sister Amrita Arora. She has shared a throwback moment with her girl gang on social media.

In the throwback picture, Malaika and her friends wear shades of red lipstick and pout for a selfie.

“Bffs that pout together stay forever,” Malaika Arora captioned the post, using hashtags #majormissing and #majorlove.

Check out Malaika Arora’s post below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted Malaika’s post saying, “Forever Us.”

Recently, Malaika Arora also posted a throwback photograph of herself with son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones. Malaika took to Instagram and shared a picture where the actress and her son look out of the window. The mother-son duo’s back is towards the camera.

“Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let’s focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes,” went the caption.

Malaika Arora had also shared a photograph of her building being sanitised amid the outbreak of coronavirus on Instagram. In the picture, we see a man in PPE suit sprinkling sanitiser.

