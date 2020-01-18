Maidaan: South Star Keerthy Suresh Opts Out Of Ajay Devgn Starrer For THIS Reason

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is one of the most promising projects currently. The film is special for many reasons, one being that it would mark the Bollywood debut of National Award-winning South actress Keerthy Suresh. But now it looks like the fans of the south star will have to wait a little longer to see her on the Bollywood screens.

According to reports, Keerthy has opted out of the Ajay Devgn starrer after a mutual decision made by her and producer Boney Kapoor. Both Boney Kapoor and Keerthy felt that she should no longer be a part of the film because she is too young to play the role she was offered in the film and hence wait for the right kind of a script for her Bollywood debut.

The south actress was supposed to play the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in the film. Ajay Devgn is essaying the role of the former football coach and manager of the Indian national team Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose guidance the Indian team reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

The 27-year-old actress had earlier essayed an older character in Mahanati, which depicted the journey of former South superstar Savitri from her first film to her death at the age of 45. The actress did not want herself to be typecasted and get offers for only older roles later in her career and hence felt right to walk out of Maidaan.

The actor, as well as Boney, felt that doing Maidaan could hamper her Bollywood prospects and hence she should pick a different film for her Hindi debut.

Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Keerthy had Shared her excitement about being a part of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and said, “I am not supposed to talk about my role, but all I can say is that I am very happy to be part of such an untold and gripping story. It is a film that will make every Indian proud; it will be an emotional ride that caters to all sections of the audience.”

Apart from this, Keerthy will be seen next with Mohanlal in Priyadarshan’s Malayalam epic historical drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is set in the 16th century and is said to be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore.

