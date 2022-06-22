Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in series such as ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ and ‘Mai’, has talked about working in movies in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

She says the experience has enriched her as an actor. Wamiqa says: “It has definitely made me understand different cultures and that really adds up to my experience as an actor.”

Wamiqa Gabbi added that whenever she is doing a movie in a particular language, the actress makes it a point to closely observe how the people of that culture carry themselves.

“The added advantage and my personal favourite takeaway from doing a regional project is the opportunity to learn a new language. Being a person who is always up for learning a new language, doing a multi-lingual project gives me the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Wamiqa Gabbi added: “I enjoy each and every bit of the schedule and male sure that I make the most of the experience every time I sign on a new regional film.”

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently shared how she perceived the idea of love as a teenager and also spoke about her experience of her first kiss.

In the anthology, Wamiqa is a part of the episode directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, titled ‘Mumbai Dragon’, which tells the story of love beyond the boundaries of culture and traditions.

The actress shared, “I have always been a romantic soul – a firm believer in love stories, or even so, filmy love stories.”

Talking about her first kiss, Wamiqa Gabbi said, “I still remember being kissed for the first time when I was a teenager and not washing my face for two days. I was nervous yet excited and totally in love with the idea of being in love at the time.”

She further mentioned, “Fuelled by preadolescent hormones, this beautiful ‘puppy love’ phase in my life lasted for quite some time before I grew older and started to look at love stories through a more mature lens and all of this came rushing back to me recently, during the shoot of ‘Modern Love’. But it made me realize that you can fall in love more than once. You can fall in love over and over again. We have the capacity and we have the heart to do that.”

