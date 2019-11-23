Maharashtra Politics: These 10 HILARIOUS Bollywood Memes Will Make You ROFL

It was a morning full of surprises for many & shocks for some. Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Devendra Fadnavis made a stunning comeback as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister after a lot of assumptions & predictions. National Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar becomes the new deputy chief minister.

After this surprising political development, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath, and PM Narendra Modi was among the early ones to congratulate him. Honourable PM also congratulated Ajit Pawar on obtaining his post as the deputy chief minister.

This wasn’t it, it’s turning to be a field day for the memers on Twitterati as the micro-blogging website is flooding with jokes. Let’s take a look at some of the rib-tickling Bollywood memes-

#MaharashtraPolitics in four pics:

1) Shiv Sena ready to form govt.

2) Sanjay Raut

3) Udhhav Thackeray

4) Amit Shah (with MLAs) pic.twitter.com/Iwlep1nhJR — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 23, 2019

best suspense thrillers of all time #MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/TgBQzB8hSE — d J (@djaywalebabu) November 23, 2019

People were asking why is Amit Shah so silent during all this. They didn't know.🙂🙃

#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/GZqLNHAG5p — Shashwat Jha (@shashwatprakas8) November 23, 2019

This is what happened with Shiv Sena and done by Sharad Pawar. #MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/RKOwfttghj — Indian Lion (@notnoowww) November 23, 2019

Amit Shah describing how he formed government in Maharashtra.#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/xx7VC7IM5m — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile akshay kumar is asking about the script of maharashtra politics #MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/Ajuvzbse1e — Mr. Irksome (@mr_irksome) November 23, 2019

Last, not Bollywood, but one of the best:

