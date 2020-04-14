Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Quarantine Is Turning Out To Be Productive As Son Arin Nene Learns Kathak From Her

Amid the lockdown due to COVID-19, Madhuri Dixit has been spending quality time with her husband Sriram Nene and her two kids Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. She often shares her adorable moments with them on her Instagram page. Everyone knows Madhuri is the best dancer of her times, and still has the same grace and elegance. The actress keeps posting videos of Kathak rehearsals. This time she had company with her son Arin.

The Kalank actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of rehersals with her son Arin. In the post, Madhuri can be seen dancing with her son playing the Tabla. Arin also joined his mom on the dance floor and she taught him a few Kathak steps.

Madhuri posted the video with a caption stating, “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do. #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri”.

According to a report in DNA, Recently Madhuri spoke about her children, she said, “Rayaan is shy and introverted but Arin who is more outgoing, takes part in school dramas, plays the drum, the tabla and the piano and loves to dance. He wanted to learn hip-hop from me the other day and I asked him if it was to impress the girls. He was like, ‘Awww mom!”

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the film Kalank co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Unfortunately, the film failed at the box office. Madhuri has also served as the judge in multiple reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dance Deewane. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming project yet.

