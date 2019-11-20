Madhur Bhandarkar Visits Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar; Reveals She Is Stable 

Known to be the Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar is undergoing treatment for almost two weeks now. Mangeshkar was admitted following her complaint about the difficulty in breathing. The fans have been waiting for every health update ever since.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, and he took to social media on Tuesday evening to inform that the melody queen is now “stable”.

“Visited the Hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar,” wrote Madhur on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion. The legendary singer was rushed to hospital last week after she complained of breathing problem.

Reacting to Bhandarkar’s social media post, fans sounded relieved.

They flooded the post with comments like “Thanks for news sir, get well soon to Lataji”; “Wish her speedy recovery”, and “So glad that Latajee is recovering back to good health”.

