Madhu Chopra Opens Up On Priyanka Chopra’s Revelation Of Dad Not Allowing Her To Wear Western Clothes

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed to an international magazine that her father and late Dr. Ashok Chopra refused to let her wear skin-tight clothes after she returned from the US. What’s more is that the former Miss World also said that her father had put bars on her window after she told them that boys had begun following her after school.

Now Priyanka’s mum Madhu Chopra has given her take on the entire incident and what actually transpired. “It wasn’t exactly like that. You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn’t approve of the glamorous Western wear that she had started donning. You see, we were in Rai Barelli then.”

Further throwing light on what happened, Madhu has been quoted by Spotboye saying, “And trust me, ek din bolne ke baad, she came to her Indian wear. She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl.”

For those of you who have joined in late, Priyanka opened up on how her dad took time to adjust to the physical transformations that took place her body after she returned from the US after almost 4 years. “I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka who is currently in isolation with her husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas in the US and the Mary Kom actress says she is enjoying her time with hubby.

