Ma Anand Sheela Talks To Neha Dhupia On Working For Osho: “There Is A Certain Spirituality In Criminality”

Ma Anand Sheela has become a celebrity and it is probably not for all the right reasons. She is known for her work that she did under Osho’s guidance and we all know that it was not very righteous. But Ma Anand Sheela never regretted being a part of the cult. She disappeared after Osho’s cult dissolved itself and only reappeared recently.

Sheela has been giving interviews about her time with Osho and has been very open about her experience. She appeared on Netflix’s show Wild Wild Country and is now even looking forward to her biopic. She recently sat for a chat with Neha Dhupia at the closing session of the 11th TiEcon in Mumbai. She talked about her life, her new business and urged businessman to live life on their own and build their business.

Talking about working with Osho, Ma Anand Sheela said, “I worked for a mad man and I loved every minute of it. Every hour of my existence now is a fragrance of Bhagwan’s teachings that I have carried in my heart and brains. The way I ran my homes, I have run my homes, there is same love and same intensity. It began from small things like cleaning up, administration and implementation of laws. Before I did Bhagwan’s work, now I am my own boss.”

She also talked about her famous statement that there are similarities between spirituality and criminality. “There is a certain spirituality in criminality. What bigger crime is there than to sell you a product that has no guarantee? People sell meditation and enlightenment. Spiritual leaders make false promises.”

“I do not want to discourage anybody here who is meditating or who is spiritual or is into enlightenment, but I cannot be duped by that. If you understand the concept and logic, you will use the time that you used in meditation into self-reflection,” she said.

Talking about her biopic, Priyanka Chopra will soon start shooting for it. The biopic on Ma Anand Sheela will be directed by Barry Levinson.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!