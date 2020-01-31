Jawaani Jaaneman Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati, People Are Loving Saif Ali Khan & Debutante Alaya F

Saif Ali Khan’s one of the most talked-about films recently Jawaani Jaaneman finally hit the cinemas today. The film has been indeed received very warmly by the critics and now it seems even audience has given it a thumbs up.

Jawaani Jaaneman took a slow start at the Box Office but those who have watched the film seem to have liked it. Social media, especially the microblogging site Twitter, has so many people discussing the film and talking about how much they liked it.

Interestingly, a lot of people have admired Saif Ali Khan’s performance and the character that he plays. Debutante Alaya F has also received lots of appreciation from the public.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait is clearly in awe of the film’s lead actor Saif Ali Khan.

“Working with him (Saif) was a great learning experience. His years of experience in the cinema business just comes alive on the sets. He knows exactly which take and which shot will make it to the final. He knows this is the best take and that is called being aware of the craft. I have learned so much from him,” Kubbra told IANS while appreciating her Jawaani Jaaneman co-star.

Incidentally, Kubbra was offered a role in the film on Saif’s recommendation.

“I was excited when I was offered the role in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, but when I got to know that Saif sir recommended me for a part, I became a little pressurised. I felt now I had to do my best. I could not let go of this opportunity and I have tried my best to give my 100 percent,” Kubbra said.

