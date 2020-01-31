Jawaani Jaaneman Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati, People Are Loving Saif Ali Khan & Debutante Alaya F

Saif Ali Khan’s one of the most talked-about films recently Jawaani Jaaneman finally hit the cinemas today. The film has been indeed received very warmly by the critics and now it seems even audience has given it a thumbs up.

Jawaani Jaaneman took a slow start at the Box Office but those who have watched the film seem to have liked it. Social media, especially the microblogging site Twitter, has so many people discussing the film and talking about how much they liked it.

Interestingly, a lot of people have admired Saif Ali Khan’s performance and the character that he plays. Debutante Alaya F has also received lots of appreciation from the public.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

#JawaaniJaaneman is a light hearted breezy affair which blends humour n drama in adequate proportions. Saif oozes charm n delivers an assertive performance. Tabu is dependable as always. AlyaF comes as breath of fresh air.

#JawaaniJaanemanReview

Rating : ⭐⭐⭐🌟#SaifAliKhan — BollyFiesta (@BollyFiesta) January 31, 2020

#JawaaniJaanemanReview 👍 for #JawaaniJaaneman Pure entertaining movie. @AlayaF___ you were so good as a debutant. Long way to go🤗😘 Loved the way #NitinKakkar has captured the bond between a father&daughter. #Tabu 's screen space was lil disappointment. She is a treat to watch. — Mohor Sarkar (@MohorSarkar) January 31, 2020

Such a confident star already! Her film is receiving a brilliant word because of her performance. @AlayaF___ you have killed it with your talent. #AlayaF — Marial Jose (@Marial_Jose) January 31, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman Start off promisingly & we get to see a lot of #Saif antics. Intermission point is unusual but it’s 2nd half where this coming-of-age film gets more interesting! #Tabu charms us again in her brief appearance!🔥 Rating 3*/5#JawaaniJaanemanReview#PRDMovieReviews pic.twitter.com/Cz7uafdcX7 — Prateek R Dubey (@PRDMovieReviews) January 31, 2020

Wonderful, happy for her and the entire Bedi family❣️

Best of Blessings for life from me also 🙏 — Marianna Kramer (@MKB_LoveLight) January 31, 2020

Pre-interval review: Glad to watch #SaifAliKhan in swag mode. @AlayaF___ is a perfect cast for this film. Its a mixture of comedy & emotion for now. Hoping for the further twist in 2nd half.

@nitinrkakkar @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani #JawaaniJaanemanReview — Sourabh Das (@sourabhdas90) January 31, 2020

Hey guys , just wanted to say #JawaaniJaaneman is a too good movie . I really enjoyed the movie . #SaifAliKhan is show stellar and his performance will take you back to his earlier hits . Much needed comeback . #AliyaF done a great job in her debut. Go watch it and enjoy weekend — DeePee☕ Ranjan (@brown_nigga_) January 31, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman & found it super fun, of course, an enthusiastic bond to the whole story made so well! Tabu & Saif together are FUN! Alaya is so positive as a debutante & she’s awesome throughout the movie! Good content for sure! Didn’t get bored at all! — कबीर (@adhikari_kabir) January 31, 2020

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait is clearly in awe of the film’s lead actor Saif Ali Khan.

“Working with him (Saif) was a great learning experience. His years of experience in the cinema business just comes alive on the sets. He knows exactly which take and which shot will make it to the final. He knows this is the best take and that is called being aware of the craft. I have learned so much from him,” Kubbra told IANS while appreciating her Jawaani Jaaneman co-star.

Incidentally, Kubbra was offered a role in the film on Saif’s recommendation.

“I was excited when I was offered the role in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, but when I got to know that Saif sir recommended me for a part, I became a little pressurised. I felt now I had to do my best. I could not let go of this opportunity and I have tried my best to give my 100 percent,” Kubbra said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!