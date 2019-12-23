Ma Anand Sheela Doesn’t Want Priyanka Chopra To Lead Her Biopic; Sends A Legal Notice

Ma Sheela or Ma Anand Sheela or maybe even Sheela Birnstiel as we know her is one of the most controversial millennial icons! And rightly so! From being the love interest of self-styled Godman Rajneesh aka Osho to promoting free sex, the lady has always worn her heart on her sleeves.

And now, after coming back to limelight with the Netflix 2018 docudrama series Wild Wild Country, Ma Anand Sheela’s life is soon going to be charted in a full-fledged feature film that will have Priyanka Chopra play the titular role of Ma Sheela.

However, the lady has now in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that she has sent a legal notice to Priyanka and has clearly stated the fact that she has not given Priyanka the permission to play her in the biopic. Speaking about the legal notice and not hearing back from Piggy Chops on the same, Ma Sheela said, “I told her I do not give her permission to do [the] film because I have not chosen her… In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal. No, never. Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice but that’s not an issue, maybe she never had the opportunity to meet me or make time to meet me and it is no big issue… not everybody has the time to meet me.”

Meanwhile, another interesting revelation made by the Ma Anand Sheela is that she would rather want Alia Bhatt to play her in a biopic on her life. Speaking about Alia’s personality, Ma Sheela said, “I saw bits of a film (of Alia) that my sister was watching, and I thought, I looked like her when I was young. I asked my sister, ‘Did I look like her when I was young? Do you remember’? And she said, ‘Yes, you do’. I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine.”

While rumors are rife that Priyanka Chopra is planning a biopic on the life of Ma Sheela, director Shakun Batra has announced his own biopic to the lady! Well, we now wonder if Priyanka and Shakun will collaborate for the biopic, or will fans be treated with two different biopic’s on Ma Sheela.

For the unversed, Sheela worked as the personal secretary of Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho, from 1981 through 1985 and managed Rajneeshpuram.

