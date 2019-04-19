Woah! Luka Chuppi Is Kartik Aaryan’s 4th Film To Complete 50 Days Theatrical Run

In the age and times of instant hits and only first week numbers that matter, it’s very rare for a film to run for weeks in theatres after it hits the marquee. Well, but if a film is loved and appreciated by all, it’s worth a re-watch and no wonder the film sticks in cinema halls for weeks. That’s the reason Luka Chuppi has completed 50 days at the box-office and is still running successfully at theatres. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi has a big star cast like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan is the new blue-eyed-boy in the industry. With back-to-back hits, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, the actor has reached a pedestal and cemented his place in showbiz. Luka Chuppi is yet another surprise hit by the actor. The film did an outstanding business of 114 crores globally and has garnered Rs 95 crores at the domestic box-office and still counting.

When we spoke to Kartik Aaryan about his film completing 50 days, he said, “What more can an actor ask for, when his film is loved by all. Luka Chuppi is a family film, and I’m so happy that Guddu, Rashmi and their family have received so much love. The film not only made the youth happy, but even pulled in the families too to the ticket windows. I believed in the script and knew it was going to be an entertainer, but the love that the audience gave made it a clear winner. I am glad that Guddu has become everyone’s favorite like Sonu.”

Well, this is not the first time when Kartik Aaryan starrer has successfully completed 50 days. His debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which had become a sleeper hit in 2011 had completed 50 days in cinemas. The film had started on a slow note but strong word of mouth made the film run on screens for a long time. Later on, Kartik’s other films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had also followed the trend. Now same for Luka Chuppi as well, which is still playing in a few screens despite so many new releases, “The entire team of Luka Chuppi is so grateful to the audience. They have made it a big success. Few of the scenes, like Guddu ki bidaai was even trending on social media and got hilarious response. So much love for Luka Chuppi makes all of us happy and motivates to work harder for next respective projects,” adds the actor with a huge smile on his face.

Kartik Aaryan’s next innings at the box-office looks super strong. Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 and the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh … the actor has some great scripts tucked under his belt. Well done, starboy!

