Lucky Ali’s Next Album ‘Lemalla’ Is With Israeli Artist Eliezer Botzer; Details Inside

Popular singer Lucky Ali and Israeli music artiste rocker Eliezer Botzer have joined hands for an album titled “Lemalla”. The cross-cultural project’s first song “On my way” is out now.

“We heard from them. I think they were looking for a collaboration with any good Indian artiste. I think they met Rabbi (Shergill) also and a lot of people before. I think it just came down to ‘let’s work with this guy’ (laughs),” Lucky told IANS.

The “O sanam” hitmaker found Eliezer to be a “very happy kind of a soul”.

“We shared music. We got down to talking. He was intrigued ‘You are an Indian with a different ethnicity. We spoke, music developed from one song to the next song, half of that song and quarter of that song. It went on till we had to decide ‘okay, we need to compile this and put it out,” he said.

For him, the whole experience was a very positive one.

“Music is not so much different from ours but yes, the players are different. The instruments are similar to or close to our instrumentation. They have something called the tar which reminds me of a rabab,” explained Lucky, who also performed in the capital on Sunday.

On what to expect from “Lemalla”, he shared: “They are songs of each individual’s search, each individual’s understanding of each individual’s perception of where he may hope to be. As far as I am concerned, the Hindi aspect of it was that ‘anjana mai raahi hu’ – I am just passing through here. If you ask me ‘Where you are going? What’s your journey? My journey is to keep on (going)… don’t stop.”

His daughter Tasmiya has also sung a song for the album.

“She put voice to an Arabic song that we as children grew up (listening to)… with our traditional songs ‘Tala al Badru’,” he said.

The son of late Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali also opened up on working with family.

“I am more relaxed with family because they are family. Working with me per se becomes difficult for them (his kids) because for them it’s like ‘oh! dad’s there’. They ask me ‘can we just do it and then show you what we have done?’ Usually it’s good what they experiment with in terms of music,” said Lucky.

