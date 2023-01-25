Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most renowned couples in Bollywood right now. Their chemistry is sizzling and they never miss an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans during their public appearances. Last night, the duo twinned in black as they arrived at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s first wedding anniversary bash. Now netizens are reacting to their video and trolling the two on social media. Scroll below to watch their video.

Both Malaika and Arjun are quite popular on social media with over 17 and 14 million followers respectively. They also happen to be active on the photo-sharing site and often share their lovey-dovey PDA-filled pictures giving a glimpse of their personal life to the fans.

Now coming back to the topic, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor twinned in black last night as they attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s first wedding anniversary bash. They certainly are one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood and we totally adore their calm behaviour around each other in public.

Take a look at Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s video below:

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Bina shadi kiye aise rahna kya ye hamare india ka culture he”

Another user commented, “Kya kya karayega re ye pyar wala scheme….. Kab tak ye arjun dil deta rahega mallika ko… Is pyar ko kya naam de… 😂😂😂😂 .. Waise chor log k jaisa ye ja kaha rahe hai😂”

A third user commented, “Arey Shadi toh karlo yrr! Bina Shadi what is this.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor for their latest appearance in the city together? Tell us in the space below.

