Love Aaj Kal 2 Is Happening? Sara Ali Khan To Finally Unite With His Dream Date Kartik Aaryan

After Sara Ali Khan expressed her wish of dating Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 6, the movie buffs were wondering the kind of chemistry they would spell if cast together in a movie. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, the hot duo is pairing up for Imtiaz Ali’s next rom-com.

The report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been roped in by a maverick director. The movie also features Randeep Hooda in a key role, thus marking the reunion of the actor with Ali, after critically acclaimed Highway. The shoot will kick-start in the next week.

“Kartik, Sara and Randeep have been doing readings for a while now and the film is ready to go on the floors. Unlike Imtiaz’s previous two films — Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha — which were set in foreign locales, this one largely unravels in Punjab and Delhi”, a source close to the project shared with the daily.

The source further adds, “While Kartik and Sara are paired opposite each other, Randeep’s role is similar to that of Rishi Kapoor’s in Love Aaj Kal.”

Kartik too confirmed about the news and stated, “Yes, I am doing Imtiaz sir’s next film. He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

With some fresh pairs coming on-screen, it will be exciting to see if Kartik and Sara mesmerize the audience.

