Lights, Camera, Action! After Months Of Disruption, Producers Guild Of India’s Request Approved – Films & TV Shows To Finally Resume Shoot

Everyone is well aware of how badly the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on film and television industry. We also saw, the Producers Guild Of India brainstorming with experts to kick-start the shoots and provide a life to the dying industry. Now, it seems like their all discussions have got a fruit.

Yes, the Producers Guild Of India has successfully put forth their request of uplifting the ban on the shoot to the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. And the good news is that the CMO has shown positive signs. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we get to see the fresh new episodes of TV shows, very soon.

The Producers Guild Of India took to its official Twitter handle and shared the news. The caption reads, “Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities. http://bit.ly/3c71jGF”

Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.https://t.co/qTUvz1iKaM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 25, 2020

The Producers Guild Of India even shared the guidelines that have been drafted to follow amid the pandemic conditions. Some of them are- Mandatory hand washing and sanitizing for everyone on entry, exit and during the shoot, providing each crew member with a triple layer medical mask and gloves which will be mandatory to wear during the entire shoot, avoiding handshakes, hugs and kisses and other physical greetings, prohibition on sharing of cigarettes on set/offices/studios and much more.

Looking forward to the industry to get revamped!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!