Lav Singh Of Theatre King Says Releasing A Film Is A Major Challenge

Marketing and distribution of a film have great importance in the release of a film. Releasing the film is a major challenge for every film producer, who collaborates with a distributor who holds the control of all the cinemas. Film Distributor Lav Singh is of the opinion that a producer can suffer even if a single mistake is done and asserts that as a lot of money is invested in the making a film, it is very important to do marketing properly to recover the amount.

Lav Singh who came to Mumbai from Mathura in 1988 and born on 14 April and is a diploma owner in computer engineering degree from Terna Engineering College Vashi, started his film career in editing with the Haryanvi film Muthbhed and worked as an Associate Editor in director Luv Ranjan’s and actor Kartik Aryan’s ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama‘, Ghost, Raqt, visual promotion of Le Gaya Saddam. After editing many films, he chose to turn a distributor, a few months ago, when actor Akshay Anand (Ghulam, Jakhm Fame), directed a Hindi movie Jaane Kyun De Yaaron and Lav Singh decided to market and distribute the film.

Till date, Lav Singh has released some Hindi films like Khel Toh Abb Shuru Hoga, The Power of Ranneeti, Meeradha, Jaane Kyun De Yaaron etc under his own distribution company Theatre King. Lav Singh has taken over the worldwide film distribution rights of his upcoming Hindi Horror movie “1978 A Teen Night Out” from producers Kunal Malla and Suresh Thomas. The film is slated for release on 3rd May 2019.

