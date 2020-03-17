Late Actor Amjad Khan’s Brother Imtiaz Khan Passes Away At 77

Late iconic screen villain Amjad Khan’s brother, actor Imtiaz Khan, is no more. Imtiaz, who was married to TV star Krutika Desai, breathed his last on Sunday in the city. He was 77.

Confirming the news, actress Anju Mahendroo, who is a family friend, posted a picture of the good old days on her Instagram account where she is seen with Amjad Khan, Imtiaz Khan and other members of the family.

“Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend@Imtiaz Khan,” Mahendroo wrote with the picture.

Among others in B-Town who confirmed Imtiaz Khan’s demise was actor Jaaved Jaaferi. “Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai,” wrote Jaaferi, with a picture of the Khan brothers in their heydays.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted: “#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage – Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family.”

Imtiaz Khan worked in films such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharmatma, Dayavan and Zakhmi. New-generation viewers would have seen him in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

In 1982, Imtiaz directed the film Pyaara Dost, starring his brother Amjad Khan with Naseeruddin Shah and Ranjeeta. Imtiaz Khan also called the shots on the TV series Noor Jahan in 2000.

Son of late yesteryear actor Jayant, Imtiaz Khan is survived by wife Krutika, daughter Ayesha, and nephews Shadaab Khan (who is also an actor) and Seemaab Khan.

