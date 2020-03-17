Erica Fernandes On Shoot Being Stalled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic: "This Isn't A Forced Holiday..."

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the well being of people, the world is grappling to fight against it. In a bid to prevent further spread of the virus, schools, colleges, theatres and even film and daily soap shootings have been stalled. While several industry folks have welcomed this move, the latest actor to share her views if Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes.

Hailing the decision of the film and television bodies of shutting all shootings until the situation improves, Erica has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “This is not a forced holiday but its rather a safety measure. And of course, when people out there are working day in and day out to entertain the masses, the first concern is their own health. So this break is more for us taking care of ourselves and getting our health back on track. I am glad this action has been taken because actors usually do not have the luxury of taking offs or leaving early when sick and there are no weekend, offs or public holidays taken into consideration, so this move is more of a necessity for us.”

Several other celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and tv actors like Vijayendra Kumeria, Sharad Malhotra and Parull Chauhan have opened up about the safety measures that should be taken by people to stay safe and make sure that they do not spread the virus further.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 had been in news lately after reports of Prerna (Erica Fernandes’ character) being dead have been doing rounds. Recently Karan Singh Grover too had taken to his social media handle to confirm his return to the show as Mr. Bajaj.

