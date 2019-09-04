Lata Mangeshkar On Ranu Mondal: “By Singing My Songs Or Kishore Kumar’s Numbers, Aspiring Singers Can Get Short-Term Attention”

Ranu Mondal who became an internet sensation overnight by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ is on a spree now. She has sung three back to back hit songs for Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy And Heer. The latest addition to this is ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri’ which Himesh is recreating from 36 China Town for his upcoming film. Yesterday he shared a glimpse of the same on social media and fans couldn’t keep praising the two singers.

Now, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has reacted to Ranu’s talent.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Lata ji expressed her happiness for Ranu and said, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon” (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). She further added, “But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”

She spoke about how one should maintain their uniqueness and said, “So many children sing my songs so beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal.”

Lastly she concluded by giving an advice the young talent of our country and said, “Be original. By all means sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point the singer must seek and find his or her own song.” She gave an example of her own sister, Asha Bhonsle and said, “If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one’s talent to.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!