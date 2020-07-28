Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan To Finish Film's Shooting In Turkey & Georgia Soon?

Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, was one of the most awaited releases of the year in Bollywood. But, like many other films, Lal Singh Chaddha too got its release date postponed due to lockdown. The shoot of the film came to a halt amid COVID-19 in March.

Now as per the latest report from a leading tabloid, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with cast and crew of Laal Singh Chaddha may head to Turkey followed by Georgia to resume the film’s shoot there.

A source close to the film said to Times Of India, “Advait Chandan (director) and Aamir waited it out for quite some time, but it’s more than four months now since Coronavirus invaded and the number of cases is still spiking. How long can you go on waiting for a big canvas film like ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’? So, they have planned for Georgia and Turkey.”

The source added, “It now remains to be seen when the final wrap up will be possible. The movie is working out very well and keeping the flow in mind, it is imperative that the balance part is rolled out ASAP.”

As per the same publication, about 30-35 percent of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot remains to be done.

With Laal Singh Chaddha making his grand debut in Bollywood will be Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The Super Deluxe actor will be seen playing Aamir Khan’s buddy. The film also has popular Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu along with TV actress Mona Singh in key roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha is loosely based on 1994 released Hollywood hit Forrest Grump.

The Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was initially slated to release on Christmas in December. But following the ongoing crisis along with halt in the shoot, the film will be getting a new release date which is yet to be announced by the makers.

