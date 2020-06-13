Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Starrer Was ALMOST Done With Shoot Until The Pandemic Hit, Reveals Mona Singh

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is back in the news, due to various reasons. As the film was one of the projects that faced the wrath of the pandemic, Mona Singh, who also stars in it, has spoken about the work left. While the team was supposed to shoot in Delhi, below is everything Mona revealed.

Laal Singh Chaddha is in making since the last year. Aamir Khan, who has dedicated himself to the project, was shooting round the clock with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Several stills from the sets in Amritsar and Chandigarh even went viral. Everything was going as per scheduled to meet the Christmas 2020 deadline, but COVID-19 had other plans.

Now actor Mona Singh has opened up about the remaining work. According to Mona, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha has some 10 to 11 days of shoot left. Talking to Mid-day she said, “After our Amritsar and Chandigarh schedules, we were supposed to head to Delhi for the next stint. But Aamir sir decided to return to Mumbai. He didn’t want to put the unit at risk. We have about 10 to 11 days of shoot left.”

Meanwhile, Mona is collaborating with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the second time, after their iconic film 3 Idiots. As Aamir plays a Sikh individual, and Mona is fluent with the language, she revealed that the two bonded over that. She said, “We have a lot of Punjabi dialogues in the film. So, Aamir sir used to ask me the meaning or pronunciation of certain words and I helped him out.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump. This week itself, reports suggested that the film will now also have a subplot of the ongoing pandemic. Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, the film was set for a Christmas 2020 release, but only makers can tell if they will meet that deadline.

