Kunal Kemmu: “All My Decisions Are Based Around My Daughter Inaaya”

Actor Kunal Kemmu says he is still learning how to be a parent to his one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Asked if parenthood has helped him to evolve, Kunal told IANS: “Yeah, definitely. I am learning how to be a parent and all my decisions are based around my daughter Inaaya.”
Kunal married actress Soha Ali Khan in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.
The 36-year-old actor added: “It’s a constant change and like after marriage people start saying life changes and I used to be like, not at all! It’s actually after you have a baby, your life actually changes.”
On the acting front, Kunal will next be seen in Malang. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.
